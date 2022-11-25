Dr. Patrick Brillant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brillant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Brillant, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Brillant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Brillant works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians East Greenville1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-4610
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brillant?
Dr. Brilliant is an excellent surgeon. Very satisfied with my result.
About Dr. Patrick Brillant, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275538639
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- University Tx Sthwstrn Parkland
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brillant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brillant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brillant works at
Dr. Brillant has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brillant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brillant speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brillant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brillant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brillant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brillant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.