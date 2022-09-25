Overview of Dr. Patrick Brogle, MD

Dr. Patrick Brogle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Brogle works at St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Bethlehem in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Wind Gap, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.