Dr. Patrick Buchanan, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Buchanan, MD
Dr. Patrick Buchanan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Buchanan's Office Locations
Patrick J. Buchanan, MD5361 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 299-5614Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Buchanan Saved My Foot. When it comes to Plastic Surgeon’s, he’s a F#%@ing Rockstar!
About Dr. Patrick Buchanan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1598026668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
