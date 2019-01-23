Dr. Patrick Budny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Budny, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Budny, MD
Dr. Patrick Budny, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Budny works at
Dr. Budny's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Associates of Montgomery6727 Taylor Ct, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 284-2800
Baptist Medical Center South2105 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 284-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Budny is the best! He answers all my questions and makes me feel at ease. Wonderful experience with surgery and aftercare.
About Dr. Patrick Budny, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
1790744654
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Budny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budny works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Budny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.