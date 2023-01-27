Overview of Dr. Patrick Bull, DO

Dr. Patrick Bull, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bull works at Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Worthington, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.