Dr. Patrick Bull, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Bull, DO
Dr. Patrick Bull, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bull works at
Dr. Bull's Office Locations
Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 200, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 895-8747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Dublin5060 Bradenton Ave Ste B, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 895-8747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was very friendly and helpful and went out of their way to go the extra mile to help. Thank you.
About Dr. Patrick Bull, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center
- Orthopedic Surgery, Ohiohealth Doctors Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Bull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bull has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.