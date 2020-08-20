Dr. Patrick Burns, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Burns, DPM
Dr. Patrick Burns, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
University Of Pittsburgh Physicians1515 Locust St Ste 350, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 687-3900
- Upmc Mercy
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Burns took fantastic care of me when I was recently admitted to UPMC Mercy Hospital for cellulitis complications!
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.