Overview of Dr. Patrick Butler, MD

Dr. Patrick Butler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Ophthalmology Center Of Illinois in Springfield, IL with other offices in Carlinville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.