Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Butler, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Butler, MD
Dr. Patrick Butler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Pana Community Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Butler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Centerthe1200 Centre West Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 546-9720
-
2
Advanced Eyecare of Carlinville615 N Broad St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Directions (217) 324-2762
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Pana Community Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
Dr. Butler is a very caring, professional who has been my doctor for 10 years. He has put a valve in my eye to help my eye pressure, plus removed cataracts in both eyes. For several years I had appointments with him almost every month to keep my eye pressure readings current with what needed to be done to help me with my vision. I cannot thank him enough for everything that he has done for me, plus my wife is very positive about everything that he has done for us while in surgeries, too.
About Dr. Patrick Butler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316057516
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Calfornia
- University Of California
- Childrens Hospital San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Cataract Removal Surgery and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Butler speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.