Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Greater Baltimore Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Byrne's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Byrne is a gem of a doctor to work with. Extremely down to earth and it’s always a pleasure talking to him. He is honest non judgmental careing and wants the best for you. His staff are extremely friendly to work with. Awesome doctor.
About Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center|University Ca Sf School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrne has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Byrne speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.
