Dr. Patrick Cambier, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Cambier works at Interventional Cardiac Consultants in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.