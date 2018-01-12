Overview of Dr. Patrick Cavanaugh, MD

Dr. Patrick Cavanaugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cavanaugh works at NYU Langone Great Neck Medical in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.