Overview of Dr. Patrick Chen, MD

Dr. Patrick Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from St John's Medical Dollege and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Ben Hogan Bone & Joint Institute in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.