Dr. Patrick Chiasson, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Chiasson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Chiasson works at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Willcox, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Medical Center
    6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 469-8552
  2. 2
    Pima Heart Physicians PC
    6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 250, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 219-8690
  3. 3
    Southern Arizona Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery PC
    6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 380, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 219-8690
  4. 4
    Northern Cochise Community Hospital
    901 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox, AZ 85643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 384-4421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Cochise Community Hospital
  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Obesity
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bone Cancer
Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 31, 2022
    I had gallbladder removal surgery with DR Chiasson and the surgery went great, in post op DR Chiasson took his time with me to make sure I understood how the surgery went and the instructions for post surgery recovery. From my pre surgery visits to post surgery, he was compassionate, understanding, took his time with me. In my opinion, I could not ask for a better surgeon.
    Jeff — May 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Chiasson, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Chiasson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861458754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dalhousie University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Royal Columbian Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Chiasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiasson has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiasson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiasson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiasson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

