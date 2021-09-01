Dr. Patrick Chiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Chiles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Chiles, MD
Dr. Patrick Chiles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Chiles works at
Dr. Chiles' Office Locations
Syracuse ENT Surgeons3906 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 251-1093
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent knowledge and thorough exam with quick solution to my ear problem. I so appreciated all the measures they took to keep me safe during this pandemic. Very clean office and swift check in.
About Dr. Patrick Chiles, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
