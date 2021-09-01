Overview of Dr. Patrick Chiles, MD

Dr. Patrick Chiles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Chiles works at Syracuse ENT Surgeons in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.