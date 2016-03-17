Dr. Patrick Coates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Coates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Coates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Coates works at
Locations
Central California Bariatric Surgery of Modesto, CA1552 Coffee Rd Ste 200, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 248-7168
Central California Surgery530 W Acacia St Ste 23, Stockton, CA 95203 Directions (209) 944-5448
Central California Bariatric Surgery, Patrick J. Coates, M.D., F.A.C.S.1401 Spanos Ct, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 525-3885
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He was always very knowledgeable the 1 time I met him which was surgery day
About Dr. Patrick Coates, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063479301
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Vly Med Ctr/UCSF
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coates works at
Dr. Coates has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coates speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.
