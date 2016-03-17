Overview

Dr. Patrick Coates, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Coates works at Central California Bariatric Surgery of Modesto, CA in Modesto, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.