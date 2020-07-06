Dr. Patrick Cockerill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockerill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Cockerill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Cockerill, MD
Dr. Patrick Cockerill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cockerill's Office Locations
Urology San Antonio12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 206, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 614-4544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology San Antonio7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very detailed, openly discuss and listen, clear and reassuring.
About Dr. Patrick Cockerill, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1124313184
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Urology
Dr. Cockerill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cockerill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cockerill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cockerill has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cockerill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cockerill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cockerill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cockerill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cockerill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.