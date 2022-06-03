Dr. Patrick Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Coleman, MD
Dr. Patrick Coleman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 200, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ukiah Cardiology240 Hospital Dr, Ukiah, CA 95482 Directions (707) 463-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Very caring, good communicator, knowledgeable and spends necessary time that patient needs. Good results with email followup. Highly recommend Dr. Coleman.
About Dr. Patrick Coleman, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Medical Center, Cardiac Transplant Unit, Nuclear and Interventional Cardiology
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of California, Davis - Bachelor of Science, High Honors
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
