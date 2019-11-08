See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Flemington, NJ
Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.9 (69)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD

Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Collalto works at MidJersey Orthopaedics in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Collalto's Office Locations

    MidJersey Orthopaedics
    MidJersey Orthopaedics
8100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822
(908) 782-0600
    Hunterdon Pediatrics Associates
    Hunterdon Pediatrics Associates
6 Sand Hill Rd Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822
(908) 782-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (50)
    Nov 08, 2019
    I was verrry skeptical to see Dr. Collalto today based on the extremely low ratings he received. My visit today changed all that radically. My intake was quick and very professional. Katelyn was terrific and my wait time was less than ten minutes. Dr,Collalto was very personable & professional as he gave me every opportunity to ask as many questions as I needed. There was a genuine concern to address my condition as treatment was given today with future follow up scheduled. I'm more than satisfied with my first experience and see no reason not to return or recommend Dr.Collalto for your care.
    Francis Loughlin in Washington — Nov 08, 2019
    About Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649272998
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collalto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collalto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collalto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collalto works at MidJersey Orthopaedics in Flemington, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Collalto’s profile.

    Dr. Collalto has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collalto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Collalto. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collalto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collalto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collalto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

