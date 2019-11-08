Overview of Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD

Dr. Patrick Collalto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Collalto works at MidJersey Orthopaedics in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.