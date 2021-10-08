Overview of Dr. Patrick Connolly, MD

Dr. Patrick Connolly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Connolly works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.