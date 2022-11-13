See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Patrick Connor, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (101)
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patrick Connor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Connor works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Replacement and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina Research Institute
    1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2000
  2. 2
    OrthoCarolina Matthews
    710 Park Center Dr Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-3200
  3. 3
    Orthocarolina PA
    5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 299-4895
  4. 4
    Orthocarolina PA
    2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Patrick Connor, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952384034
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connor has seen patients for Shoulder Replacement and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.