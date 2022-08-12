Overview of Dr. Patrick Convery, MD

Dr. Patrick Convery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Convery works at Lake Health Physician Group Orthopedics in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.