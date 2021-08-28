See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Patrick Cook, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patrick Cook, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Cook works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AKA The Sunset Clinic
    1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 526-5511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Pellerin Family — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick Cook, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427035450
    Education & Certifications

    • 1984|Tex Heart Institute|Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Episcopal Hosp|Texas Heart Institute
    • Baylor Coll Affil Hosps|Baylor College Affil Hosps
    • St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    Dr. Cook has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

