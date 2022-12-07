See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Patrick Cooper, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Cooper, MD

Dr. Patrick Cooper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Cooper works at Einstein Neurosurgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cooper's Office Locations

    Einstein Neurosurgery - Klein
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cranial Trauma
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Abdominal Pain
Acquired Brain Injuries
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adult Spina Bifida
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Astrocytoma
Benign Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Hemorrhage
Brain Injury
Brainstem Glioma
Breast Cancer
Broken Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cavernous Malformation of Spine
Cerebellar Astrocytoma
Cerebral Astrocytoma
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Varices
Extradural Hemorrhage
Glioma
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri
Hiatal Hernia
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius
Hyperparathyroidism
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Intracranial Hemorrhage
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis
Intraventricular Hemorrhage
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lung Cancer
Malignant Astrocytoma
Medulloblastoma
Metastatic Cancer
Nerve Cancer
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Obstructive Hydrocephalus
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine
Pathologic Fracture
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Port Placements or Replacements
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiation-Induced Meningioma
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Schwannoma
Skull Fracture
Spinal Cord Cancer
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Instability
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Fracture
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1861434953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • National Capital Consortium
    Residency
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper works at Einstein Neurosurgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

