Overview

Dr. Patrick Corcoran Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Corcoran Jr works at Cottage Grove Cardiology PC in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.