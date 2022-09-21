Dr. Patrick Costello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Costello, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Costello, MD
Dr. Patrick Costello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oneonta, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Costello's Office Locations
Costello Eye Physicians & SgnsT 409 Chestnut St, Oneonta, NY 13820 Directions
New Hartford2 Ellinwood Dr, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 797-8330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rome Office255 Avery Ln, Rome, NY 13441 Directions (315) 336-6633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sidney Office75 Main St, Sidney, NY 13838 Directions (607) 644-0556Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He explained everything as he examined my eyes and throughout the cataract laser procedure. Nurses and staff were very patient and made me feel very relaxed.
About Dr. Patrick Costello, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Ctr; Albany Med Coll
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- SUNY Albany
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costello has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Costello speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costello.
