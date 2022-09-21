Overview of Dr. Patrick Costello, MD

Dr. Patrick Costello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oneonta, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Costello works at Costello Eye Physicians & Sgns in Oneonta, NY with other offices in New Hartford, NY, Rome, NY and Sidney, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.