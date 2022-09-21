See All Ophthalmologists in Oneonta, NY
Dr. Patrick Costello, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (79)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Costello, MD

Dr. Patrick Costello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oneonta, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Costello works at Costello Eye Physicians & Sgns in Oneonta, NY with other offices in New Hartford, NY, Rome, NY and Sidney, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Costello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costello Eye Physicians & Sgns
    T 409 Chestnut St, Oneonta, NY 13820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    New Hartford
    2 Ellinwood Dr, New Hartford, NY 13413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 797-8330
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Rome Office
    255 Avery Ln, Rome, NY 13441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 336-6633
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Sidney Office
    75 Main St, Sidney, NY 13838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 644-0556
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital
  • Rome Memorial Hospital
  • Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Excellent. He explained everything as he examined my eyes and throughout the cataract laser procedure. Nurses and staff were very patient and made me feel very relaxed.
    — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Costello, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346245156
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Med Ctr; Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Albany
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Costello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Costello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Costello has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

