Dr. Patrick Culligan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (128)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Culligan, MD

Dr. Patrick Culligan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Culligan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Culligan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Female Pelvic Health
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-9600
  2. 2
    Patrick Culligan
    1200 E Ridgewood Bldg Ave Ste 205, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Continuous Incontinence Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Inability to Urinate Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 23, 2022
    From start to finish for my robotic hysterectomy and sacrocolpapexy, Dr. Culligan was thorough explaining the procedure and after care. Everything was made easy to prepare from tests being done at his practice and at my cardiologist. I had no pain afterwards that Advil for day one didn’t take care of Just soreness and some bloating but by end of week one I had to remind myself to follow the 6 week post op care instructions. I should have done this procedure a long time ago. His staff was so helpful and kind - something you don’t always find in practices. Highly recommend him to any woman who suffers quietly with organ prolapse.
    Dee - Bergen county NJ — May 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Culligan, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Culligan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497727721
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Evanston Continence Ctr/Northwestern University
    • Greenville Hosp System
    • Mercer University School of Medicine
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
