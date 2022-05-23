Overview of Dr. Patrick Culligan, MD

Dr. Patrick Culligan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Culligan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.