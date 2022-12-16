Dr. Patrick Davol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Davol, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Davol, MD
Dr. Patrick Davol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Davol works at
Dr. Davol's Office Locations
Rogue Valley Urology1698 E McAndrews Rd Ste 280, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 774-5808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Roseburg Urology2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 677-6141
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Curry General Hospital
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Davol is experienced, knowledgeable and a good surgeon. My recovery from a TURP went well and I credit Dr. Davol's surgical skills and overall competency. His entire staff is attentive, competent, and friendly and reflect positively upon Dr. Davol and the clinic.
About Dr. Patrick Davol, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003025875
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Oregon Honors College
