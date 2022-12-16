See All Urologists in Medford, OR
Dr. Patrick Davol, MD

Urology
4.8 (25)
Medford, OR
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Davol, MD

Dr. Patrick Davol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.

Dr. Davol works at Rogue Valley Urology in Medford, OR with other offices in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davol's Office Locations

    Rogue Valley Urology
    1698 E McAndrews Rd Ste 280, Medford, OR 97504 (541) 774-5808
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Roseburg Urology
    2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 (541) 677-6141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Ashland Community Hospital
  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
  • Curry General Hospital
  • Fairchild Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
  • Providence Medford Medical Center
  • Sky Lakes Medical Center
  • Sutter Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr, Davol is experienced, knowledgeable and a good surgeon. My recovery from a TURP went well and I credit Dr. Davol's surgical skills and overall competency. His entire staff is attentive, competent, and friendly and reflect positively upon Dr. Davol and the clinic.
    Chuck S. — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Davol, MD

    Urology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1003025875
    Education & Certifications

    Geisinger Medical Center
    OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    University Of Oregon Honors College
