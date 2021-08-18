See All Podiatrists in Franklin, IN
Dr. Patrick Deheer, DPM

Podiatry
2.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Franklin, IN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Deheer, DPM

Dr. Patrick Deheer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.

Dr. Deheer works at Indiana Foot & Ankle Surgeons in Franklin, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Jasper, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deheer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Foot & Ankle Surgeons
    1159 W Jefferson St Ste 204, Franklin, IN 46131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 378-3668
  2. 2
    Clarian North Coordinated Breast Care
    11725 Illinois St Ste 545, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 580-1586
  3. 3
    Family Foot & Ankle Care of Jasper PC
    695 W 2nd St Ste C, Jasper, IN 47546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 346-7722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Patrick Deheer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639172034
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Deheer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deheer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Deheer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deheer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deheer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deheer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

