Overview of Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD

Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Demeo works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.