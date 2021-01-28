Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD
Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Demeo works at
Dr. Demeo's Office Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is amazing very friendly and caring have patients best interest as top priority. Very personable you are not just a number.
About Dr. Patrick Demeo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205836855
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demeo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demeo works at
Dr. Demeo has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Demeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.