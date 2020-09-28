Overview of Dr. Patrick Dennis Jr, MD

Dr. Patrick Dennis Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Dennis Jr works at Patrick H. Dennis Jr. MD in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.