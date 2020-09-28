Dr. Patrick Dennis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Dennis Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Dennis Jr, MD
Dr. Patrick Dennis Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Dennis Jr' Office Locations
Patrick H. Dennis Jr. MD116 Ashley Ave Ste B, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 577-2020
Patrick H. Dennis Jr. MD2097 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 204, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 577-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Always listen to patient.p
About Dr. Patrick Dennis Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1811976517
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dennis Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennis Jr has seen patients for Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.