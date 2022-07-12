Dr. Denton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Denton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Denton, MD
Dr. Patrick Denton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Lake City Community Hospital, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Marion Medical Center.
Dr. Denton's Office Locations
Mcleod Orthopaedics Florence1005 E CHEVES ST, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7900
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-2000Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Pee Dee Orthopedic Assoc.901 E Cheves St Ste 100, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 662-5233
Mcleod Med Share Hartsville1319 S 4th St, Hartsville, SC 29550 Directions (843) 639-8390
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake City Community Hospital
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- McLeod Health Dillon
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Marion Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Denton has performed 2 shoulder surgeries and one knee surgery for me and I was completely pain free by my 2 week checkup. He truly is the BEST Orthopedic surgeon ever! Thank you Dr. Denton!
About Dr. Patrick Denton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denton works at
Dr. Denton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Denton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denton.
