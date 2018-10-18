Dr. Patrick Derespinis Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derespinis Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Derespinis Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Derespinis Sr, MD
Dr. Patrick Derespinis Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad del Noreste Escuela de Medicina 'Dr. JosÃˆ Sierra Flores'.
Dr. Derespinis Sr works at
Dr. Derespinis Sr' Office Locations
Pediatric Eyewear2504 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-1010
Pediatric Eye Care of Monmouth LLC33 Village Ct, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 217-3503
Physicians of Univ. Hospital PC242 Mason Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6919
Rutgers Health Neuro-Ophthalmology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been seeing him for 3 years and we are beyond happy with the progress he has had. I couldn’t be happier with the treatment and the quality of his care. He is extremely easy to talk to and has a wonderful personality.
About Dr. Patrick Derespinis Sr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144282997
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- UMDNJ
- Universidad del Noreste Escuela de Medicina 'Dr. JosÃˆ Sierra Flores'
- Ophthalmology
