Dr. Patrick Dermody, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dermody works at Napa Valley Family Medical Grp in Napa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.