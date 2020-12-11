Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devaleria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD
Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Devaleria works at
Dr. Devaleria's Office Locations
Phoenix - GI5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 885-0904Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devaleria?
Dr. Devaleria, is an amazing Doctor he is the best in his field. I had open heart and a bypass, very risky we both agreed to move forward. I had a very complex and difficult surgery. He was the Doctor who was recommended by another Doctor who work with another Hospital. I recommend him for any surgery. Great bedside manner as well. Cindy
About Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
