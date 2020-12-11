See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD

Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Devaleria works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devaleria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - GI
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 885-0904
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Disorders
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Brain Disorders
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Devaleria?

    Dec 11, 2020
    Dr. Devaleria, is an amazing Doctor he is the best in his field. I had open heart and a bypass, very risky we both agreed to move forward. I had a very complex and difficult surgery. He was the Doctor who was recommended by another Doctor who work with another Hospital. I recommend him for any surgery. Great bedside manner as well. Cindy
    Cindy — Dec 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Devaleria to family and friends

    Dr. Devaleria's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Devaleria

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538144720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Devaleria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devaleria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devaleria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devaleria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devaleria works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Devaleria’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Devaleria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devaleria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devaleria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devaleria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.