Dr. Patrick Devanny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Devanny, MD
Dr. Patrick Devanny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Devanny works at
Dr. Devanny's Office Locations
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-7669Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
South Campus1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
Interwest Rehabilitation - Scottsdale LLC2960 N Circle Dr Ste 125, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 634-8891
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was friendly, and Dr. Devanny was very informative, listening to my questions and showing (and explaining) my xrays. I had an after hours question and he called me back within 5 minutes...and he was out of town!
About Dr. Patrick Devanny, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1902881931
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Fletcher Allen U Vt
- University of Vermont
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Notre Dame
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Devanny has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devanny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
