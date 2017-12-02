Overview of Dr. Patrick Diesfeld, MD

Dr. Patrick Diesfeld, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Diesfeld works at Womens Hlth Prtnrshp Med Grp in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.