Dr. Patrick Dillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Dillon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-0600
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 287-1082
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-6446
West Shore Medical Center1391 E Parkdale Ave, Manistee, MI 49660 Directions (231) 935-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dillon did my cardiac ablation, and I met him in the office before where he discussed the procedure and took time to answer all my questions. I found him personable, smart and humble and had the ability to infuse confidence in his ability. My procedure went smoothly.
About Dr. Patrick Dillon, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1952531683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
