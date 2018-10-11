Overview

Dr. Patrick Dominguez, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Dominguez works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 80 W Grant St in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.