Overview

Dr. Patrick Domkowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Domkowski works at Steward Weight Loss & Surgical Specialists in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.