Dr. Patrick Dooley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Dooley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Patrick Dooley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plaquemine, LA.
Dr. Dooley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dooley Patrick DDS23840 Church St, Plaquemine, LA 70764 Directions (225) 224-0035
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dooley?
About Dr. Patrick Dooley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1730283094
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dooley accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dooley works at
Dr. Dooley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.