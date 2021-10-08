Overview

Dr. Patrick Dorvilus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metter, GA. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital and East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dorvilus works at Candler Gastroenterology in Metter, GA with other offices in Waynesboro, GA and Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.