Dr. Patrick Dowling, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Dowling, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Family Health Center1920 Colorado Ave Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 730-1547
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Dowling, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386655066
Education & Certifications
- U Mich Sch PH
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowling speaks Spanish.
