Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Duffy, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Duffy, MD
Dr. Patrick Duffy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Duffy's Office Locations
Houston Office7400 Fannin St Ste 1250, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-9352Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duffy saved my life a few years ago! He is THE BEST!!! He's also got a great bedside manner...he's lots of fun! (Sometimes, when the nurse's station wouldn't answer, he'd call me and tell me to tell my nurse what he wanted, and he was always funny. Also, when my blood platelets were over a million, he called a hematologist from another hospital to check me out. He is a TRUE, CARING DOCTOR!! I cannot recommend him enough!!!!! (Still am as I can. :-) )
About Dr. Patrick Duffy, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477726271
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duffy speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.