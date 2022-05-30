Overview of Dr. Patrick Duffy, MD

Dr. Patrick Duffy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Duffy works at General and Vascular Surgeons of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.