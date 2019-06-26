Dr. Patrick Dugan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Dugan, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Dugan, MD
Dr. Patrick Dugan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Dugan's Office Locations
Orthopedic Hospitalists of Parkersburg LLC604 Ann St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 865-5155
2
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2111
Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC608 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions (304) 865-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent . listens and cares i triple highly recommend him and staff , nurses are angels
About Dr. Patrick Dugan, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932141991
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dugan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.