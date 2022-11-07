Dr. Patrick Dwyer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Dwyer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Patrick Dwyer, DPM
Dr. Patrick Dwyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bedford, NH. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Dwyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dwyer's Office Locations
-
1
Pain Solutions Pllc21 Eastman Ave, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 471-9933
-
2
Exeter Hospital5 Alumni Dr, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 778-7311
-
3
Wentworth-douglass Hospital789 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 740-2832Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dwyer?
Dr. Dwyer has been my podiatrist for about 15 years. He's kind, compassionate and truly cares about his patients! He's an amazing surgeon (two surgeries for me). Whenever I've had any issue with my feet or ankles, they are great with fitting me in for an appointment. He will carefully work with you to find a solution to your problems. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Patrick Dwyer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528148731
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwyer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.