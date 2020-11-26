Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD
Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Dr. Ebeling works at
Dr. Ebeling's Office Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 456-7777
-
2
Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 808-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ebeling?
Dr Ebeling has been my ankle doctor for a number of years. He explains things so they are easy to understand. I have always been pleased with the outcome of procedures he’s done.
About Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013930858
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Foot & Ankle Surgery At The Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebeling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebeling accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebeling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebeling works at
Dr. Ebeling has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebeling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebeling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebeling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebeling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebeling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.