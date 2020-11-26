See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD

Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.

Dr. Ebeling works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ebeling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7777
  2. 2
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville
    1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 808-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 26, 2020
    Dr Ebeling has been my ankle doctor for a number of years. He explains things so they are easy to understand. I have always been pleased with the outcome of procedures he’s done.
    — Nov 26, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013930858
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship In Foot & Ankle Surgery At The Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center
    Residency
    • University Of Mn Med School
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Ebeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebeling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebeling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebeling has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebeling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebeling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebeling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebeling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebeling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

