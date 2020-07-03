See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD

Gynecology
3.0 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD

Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ellis works at Patrick Ellis, MD in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, C-Section and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellis' Office Locations

    100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Ste 160B, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    • Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo
