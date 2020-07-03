Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD
Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Patrick Ellis, MD100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Ste 160B, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8856
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I switched to Dr Ellis due to my previous Drs staff making an error and calling me a day before my anatomy scan to inform me they are no longer taking my insurance and I had to find a new dr. As a first time mom it was very disheartening being addressed with no compassion and having to start over and mind you I’m now 19weeks and haven’t even met that Dr only been seen by the nurse practitioner. I spent the rest of the day searching for a new dr and Dr Ellis was my last option and he was able to see me the next day. When I walked into his office his staff was very welcoming as his nurse was getting my information Dr Ellis came in and greeted me and personalized my visit and reassured me I was in good hands. He treated me like family and took the time to make that connection which meant so much to me and was something I did not receive with my previous Dr. I know I made the right decision and I will definitely recommend Dr Ellis and his staff.
About Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1417198722
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.