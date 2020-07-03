Overview of Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD

Dr. Patrick Ellis, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at Patrick Ellis, MD in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, C-Section and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.