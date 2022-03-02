Dr. Patrick Elwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Elwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Elwood, MD
Dr. Patrick Elwood, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Elwood's Office Locations
Zangmeister Cancer Center3100 Plaza Properties Blvd, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 383-6000Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Zangmeister Cancer Center495 Cooper Rd Ste 415, Columbus, OH 43081 Directions (614) 383-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Enjoyable visit. Dr Ellwood is a very pleasant. Enjoyed our chat about our hobbies. Plus my very good health report!
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1083672760
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska Medical Center Program
- Wilford Hall USAF Hosp
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
