Overview of Dr. Patrick Elwood, MD

Dr. Patrick Elwood, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Elwood works at Zangmeister Cancer Center in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.