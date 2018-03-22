Overview

Dr. Patrick Esposito, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Inman, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Esposito works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Family Medicine - Inman in Inman, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.