Dr. Patrick Fall, DO
Overview
Dr. Patrick Fall, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
SEPA Pain Management721 Dresher Rd Ste 2500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain Management1200 Old York Rd Dept, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain Management1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain & Spine325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain & Spine508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain & Spine820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 235-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best dr and staff around!
About Dr. Patrick Fall, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588638894
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fall has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fall speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fall.
