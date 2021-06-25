Overview

Dr. Patrick Fall, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Fall works at SEPA Pain Management in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA, Chalfont, PA, East Norriton, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.