Dr. Patrick Fall, DO

Pain Medicine
4.6 (42)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patrick Fall, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Fall works at SEPA Pain Management in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA, Chalfont, PA, East Norriton, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SEPA Pain Management
    721 Dresher Rd Ste 2500, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  2. 2
    SEPA Pain Management
    1200 Old York Rd Dept, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  3. 3
    SEPA Pain Management
    1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  4. 4
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  5. 5
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  6. 6
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Patrick Fall, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588638894
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Fall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fall has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

