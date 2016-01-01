Dr. Patrick Feehan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Feehan, DO
Dr. Patrick Feehan, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4630
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Patrick Feehan, DO
- Radiation Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1740377001
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Radiation Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Feehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feehan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feehan works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Feehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.